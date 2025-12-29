Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 2, 4, 5, 7, 9
news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
