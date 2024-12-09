Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 0, 5, 5, 8
(zero, zero, five, five, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield crowds adore actress Dietlein; holiday movie debuts at...
2
Driver training options added in Springfield; state, Haitian group cite...
3
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes tiny new cheetah cubs
4
Classroom teaching, like motherhood, leads to odd things said and...
5
Standing behind their walkers, our moms still show us the way