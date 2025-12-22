Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 4, 6, 7, 7
(one, four, six, seven, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Evictions in Clark County, Springfield remain ‘consistently high’ over...
2
Couple opens new bookstore in Urbana
3
Column: From clueless to Christmas — A man’s shopping trip to Kohl’s
4
Governor approves long-awaited property tax reforms
5
Springfield Masonic Community breaks ground on $64 million expansion