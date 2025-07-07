Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 3, 5, 7
(one, two, three, five, seven)
