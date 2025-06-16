Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 1, 1, 3, 6
(one, one, one, three, six)
