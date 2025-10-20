Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 0, 3, 5, 5
(zero, zero, three, five, five)
