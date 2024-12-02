Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 4, 5, 6, 6
(zero, four, five, six, six)
