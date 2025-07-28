Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 3, 4, 4, 5, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

3, 4, 4, 5, 9

(three, four, four, five, nine)

