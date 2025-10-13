Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 1, 4, 6, 8
(one, one, four, six, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Column: Joining the ‘We Do Not Care’ Club
2
Trek at your own pace to explore history in Champaign County museum...
3
City to open warming shelter this winter at higher temperatures than...
4
Downtown Urbana to come alive during Let the Ghoul Times Roll...
5
Clark County Public Library hosting mobile CPR training machine