Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 0, 2, 3, 4, 4
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0, 2, 3, 4, 4

(zero, two, three, four, four)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
2 dead, 2 injured in Clark County crash Saturday night
2
Clark County to hold huge annual job fair Tuesday at Hollenbeck Center
3
Springfield man gets 21 years in prison for September shooting
4
Springfield Haitian leader reacts as judge halts Trump immigration...
5
3 Springfield schools graduates to receive Alumni of Distinction award