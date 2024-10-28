Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 5, 5, 8

(one, three, five, five, eight)

