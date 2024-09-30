Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Midday

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4, 5, 9, 9
(four, five, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Gift of life: Family friend will donate kidney to toddler battling...
2
2 Global STEM teachers part of effort to battle teacher burnout...
3
Ohio Highway Patrol: Hundreds of stops, 136 tickets over 2 weeks in...
4
Springfield staffing firm responds to allegations of busing, exploiting...
5
Clark-Shawnee reschedules homecoming activities, Northeastern cancels...