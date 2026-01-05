Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 2, 2, 2, 4
news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
