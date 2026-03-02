Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 2, 5, 6, 6
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
