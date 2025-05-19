Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 2, 2
(zero, one, two, two)
