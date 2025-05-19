Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

In Other News

1

Part of U.S. 40 in Clark County to close Monday for six weeks

2

Auction of local art from movies and TV a marquee event for Little Art...

3

New Carlisle Memorial Day weekend event honors two of America’s first...

4

Students didn’t stop complaining, but at least they did so in cursive

5

Urbana man killed in Clark County crash; truck hit him on shoulder of...