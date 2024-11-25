Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3, 4, 6, 7
(three, four, six, seven)
