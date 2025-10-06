Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2, 6, 7, 7
(two, six, seven, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Health Expo ‘25 to offer interactive, informative fun event
2
Column: Grand-baby fever is real — even if we’re not ready to be...
3
Downtown Springfield to welcome Trick-or-Treaters Oct. 24
4
Springfield nutrition, wellness company expands after ‘significant...
5
Springfield man found guilty of murder in 2023 shooting