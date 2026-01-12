Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 2, 2, 6

(one, two, two, six)

