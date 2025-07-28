Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 2, 2, 6, 7
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2, 2, 6, 7

(two, two, six, seven)

