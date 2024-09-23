Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 2, 8, 9
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
