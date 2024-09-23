Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3, 3, 8
(three, three, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
2 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in New Carlisle
2
Clark County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
3
Crowds enjoy two-day MustardFEST in downtown Springfield
4
Clark State to reopen all campuses Monday after threats led to virtual...
5
Second Harvest Food Bank grant allows community to pre-order, pick up...