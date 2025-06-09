Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 3, 3, 4
news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3, 3, 4

(three, three, four)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Forecast: More needless human suffering
2
‘Unsung heroes’: Military members honored during Gold Star Family...
3
New public art display featuring classic designs added to City Hall...
4
Kids can be injury magnets, and it’s not just the boys
5
Springfield NAACP investigating discrimination accusations at Gabe’s...