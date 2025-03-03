Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 6, 6, 9
news
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

6, 6, 9

(six, six, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Workshop trains adults to provide ‘youth mental health first-aid
2
President Trump says he will pardon Pete Rose, who died last year
3
Clark-Shawnee to host Power of the Pen competition today
4
How could the end of Haiti TPS impact Springfield, regional economy?
5
Wittenberg earns Ohio’s first CASCE-accredited bachelor’s program in...