Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 7
(zero, one, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Clark County 2-year-old shot in legs after gun fires while in purse
2
Melody Parks: Huge subdivision on track, developer tells Springfield...
3
Black History Month events in Clark County include exhibit at Heritage...
4
School leaders worry about funding in state budget, adjust to new...
5
Springfield Country Club to host final U.S. Open qualifier for 16th...