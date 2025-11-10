Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 3, 9, 9
news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3, 9, 9

(three, nine, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Clark County commissioners, sheriff talk next steps for jail after...
2
Column: Grandfather’s WWI diary reveals impact of war
3
United Senior Services leader reflects on her time as executive...
4
‘A social club with a bicycling problem’; Changing Gears pedaling...
5
Government shutdown strains families: How Bethel Twp. pantries are...