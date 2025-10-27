Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 9, 9
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 9, 9

(one, nine, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Dance Stomp Shake plans events to celebrate young people and their...
2
Election 2025: 4 candidates running for 2 Springfield Twp. Trustee...
3
United Senior Services executive director to retire by end of January
4
Volunteers needed for Springfield warming shelter this winter
5
Springfield Foundation starts new Jim Scoby memorial scholarship for HS...