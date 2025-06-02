Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1, 7, 9
(one, seven, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield to see 40% increase in electric spending for multiple...
2
Dayton woman indicted for burglary that turned into fatal Springfield...
3
Springfield man indicted for 1 of string of fatal shootings on south...
4
USA Skate Center to close, reopen in August with new owners
5
Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival to feature Grammy winners, local...