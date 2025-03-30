Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
7, 13, 19, 26, 39
(seven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine)
