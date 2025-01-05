Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 9, 30, 33, 34
(two, nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four)
