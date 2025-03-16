Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
6, 9, 28, 29, 35
(six, nine, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield’s 3 months of street sweeping starts Monday, affects...
2
UPDATE: One person dead in house fire outside New Carlisle
3
Contact the Springfield News-Sun
4
The sky is the limit, both for kids' dreams, and parents' worries
5
Health department urges stricter tobacco licensing for sellers, cites...