Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 3, 22, 23, 30, 34
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
(three, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four)

