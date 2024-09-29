Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 10, 16, 19, 20, 35
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

10, 16, 19, 20, 35

(ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-five)

