Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 9, 21, 32, 38, 39
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
(nine, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

