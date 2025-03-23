Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 2, 16, 24, 30, 39
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
(two, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-nine)

