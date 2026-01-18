Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11, 13, 27, 34, 38
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
3 injured after tanker truck, vehicle collision in Clark County
2
Springfield to demolish former homeless shelter Executive Inn
3
‘Are you a catalyst for change?’; Springfield community gathers to...
4
Market at Mother’s, flea market among weekend activities in Springfield
5
Clark County OhioMeansJobs to enhance vet services: Here’s how