Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 9, 15, 17, 26, 37
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
9, 15, 17, 26, 37

(nine, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

