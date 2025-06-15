Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 3, 4, 20, 35
(one, three, four, twenty, thirty-five)
