Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 5, 17, 19, 38
(two, five, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Habitat for Humanity welcomes new homeowner just in time for the...
2
Springfield Rotarians bring holiday cheer to hundreds
3
Springfield works toward homeless solutions as shelter closures near
4
Holiday fun with SantaCon at Mother Stewart’s on Saturday
5
Culture Café leaving location, existing café to operate under new name