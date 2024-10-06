Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
7, 8, 11, 29, 32
(seven, eight, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Court refers Haitian group’s Springfield filing vs. Trump, Vance to...
2
Fairborn parents indicted for murder in 4-month-old son’s death in...
3
Longtime leaders Patterson, O’Neill on ballot for Clark County...
4
Two weeks later, no word on Springfield visit that Trump said would...
5
UPDATE: Clark County toddler battling disease gets new kidney