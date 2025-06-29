Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
20, 21, 23, 28, 29
(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
United Senior Services has seen increased desire for services, annual...
2
10 Butler County sheriff’s deputies now certified ICE agents
3
Tax revenue flat, Springfield projects slow growth in 2026
4
Crews battle large, suspicious blaze at vacant industrial site
5
New Springfield transportation system delayed; drivers, riders share...