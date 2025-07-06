Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 14, 23, 31, 35
(three, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-five)
