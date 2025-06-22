Breaking: The Latest: Trump claims US military struck 3 sites in Iran, joining Israeli effort

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 12, 15, 18, 36, 39
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
(twelve, fifteen, eightteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

