Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were:
1, 2, 6, 6, 8
(one, two, six, six, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Clark State to reopen all campuses Monday after threats led to virtual...
2
Second Harvest Food Bank grant allows community to pre-order, pick up...
3
Public input sought on $7 million worth of road, bike, bridge...
4
The true story about why and how Haitian immigrants came to Springfield
5
Greenon teachers group hosts literacy training for families