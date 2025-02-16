Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 3, 5, 5, 8
(one, three, five, five, eight)
