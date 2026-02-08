Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 1, 3, 7, 8
(one, one, three, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Local painter’s art captures Haitian experience in Springfield
2
Donations pour in for Springfield immigrant support as groups urge...
3
City again urges residents, businesses to clear snow, ice
4
90 single-family home lot split at Melody Parks development approved
5
United Senior Services suspends meals, activities at New Carlisle...