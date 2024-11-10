Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 3, 4, 9
(zero, three, three, four, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
