Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 1, 3, 9
(zero, one, one, three, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
New brewery, taproom to open in Enon this fall
2
Clark County JFS youth leadership program, participants recognized
3
Clark County community shows support for putting sales tax levy on...
4
United Way’s director stepping down, to serve Clark State Foundation
5
Springfield has stabilized following immigration turmoil, governor...