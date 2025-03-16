Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 2, 2, 6, 8, 8
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

2, 2, 6, 8, 8

(two, two, six, eight, eight)

