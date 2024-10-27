Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 4, 5, 8, 9
(zero, four, five, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Bonobo bites Cincinnati Zoo care team member’s thumb, causing ‘partial...
2
Springfield, Land Bank plan housing push; 8 new homes coming, 11 more...
3
My Brother’s Keeper chapter at Springfield schools aims for national...
4
What’s happening this weekend: Halloween events, Shakespeare, music and...
5
New Clark County school bus technology can catch motorists who pass...