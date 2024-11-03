Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 1, 4, 4, 7, 7
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1, 4, 4, 7, 7

(one, four, four, seven, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Haitian group elevates Trump, Vance complaint to Ohio Supreme Court
2
UPDATE: Clark County sheriff’s commander speaks after ‘won’t help...
3
Road construction on South Yellow Springs to impact some voters on...
4
Tecumseh schools’ performance on state report card result of growth...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases